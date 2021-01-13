Mexico, Central America cite COVID-19 concern over migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it and 10 other countries in North and Central America are worried about the health risk of Covid-19 among migrants without proper documents. The statement Wednesday by the 11-member Regional Conference on Migration suggests that Mexico and Central America could continue to turn back migrants, citing the risks of the pandemic. Over the last year, Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras have turned back or stopped migrant caravans seeking to reach the U.S. border. Mexico has also stressed the need to improve conditions in southern Mexico and Central America, so people won’t feel forced to emigrate.