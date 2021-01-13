Northwest storm kills 1, causes landslide and power outages

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A powerful wind storm has rolled through the Pacific Northwest, killing one person and leaving a trail of damage. The storm nearly blew a tractor-trailer off a bridge in Washington state, caused a landslide in Oregon and left more than 500,000 people in the two states without power. Officials say a motorist believed to be caught in a landslide was missing. In Oregon, residents in the community of Dodson were told to evacuate after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday morning. Officials say the death happened in Spokane when a tree fell on a woman in her car and trapped her.