Prosecutors ask judge to order Graham Spanier report to jail

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prosecutors are asking a judge to order former Penn State president Graham Spanier to begin serving jail time. Spanier was sentenced to two months in jail for endangering children by the way he responded to a complaint that Jerry Sandusky had attacked a boy. The attorney general’s office says no legal impediment prevents the judge from enforcing the sentence. Prosecutors support allowing Spanier work release with medical furloughs. Spanier’s lawyer wants the judge to revise the sentence to house arrest with electronic monitoring. He says the 72-year-old Spanier had heart surgery in 2019 and suffers from an advanced stage of prostate cancer.