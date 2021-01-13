Rep. Pressley: Husband positive for COVID-19 after lockdown

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says her husband has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s lockdown at the Capitol. The Massachusetts Democrat said in statement Wednesday that Conan Harris received a positive test Tuesday evening. Pressley said she received a negative test result. Harris had accompanied Pressley to her swearing-in ceremony last week and was with her in the Capitol complex throughout the January 6 attack, Pressley said. Harris has shown mild symptoms and remains in isolation, along with Pressley and staff who were in close contact. Pressley faulted Republican members who she said refused to wear masks when offered.