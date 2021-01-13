Sephora to fight against racial bias with an action plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Global beauty retailer Sephora plans to increase the diversity in its product offerings and offer more inclusive marketing as part of a wide-ranging plan to combat racially biased experiences and unfair treatment for shoppers. The plan follows the results of an in-depth study commissioned by Sephora that examined racial bias in the U.S. retail shopping experience. The year-long study was based on employee and shopper surveys and academic research. It found that 2 in 5 U.S. retail shoppers have personally experienced unfair treatment on the basis of their race or skin tone. It also found that Black shoppers are more likely than white shoppers to receive unfair treatment based on their skin color.