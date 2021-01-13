Shakira sells music publishing rights to UK company

NEW YORK (AP) — The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a U.K.-based investment company, has acquired 100 percent of Grammy-winning superstar Shakira’s music publishing rights. Hipgnosis made the announcement Wednesday. Shakira’s catalog includes 145 songs, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “La Tortura,” “She Wolf” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” Shakira released her debut album in 1991 at age 13 and rose to international fame with her third album, 1995’s “Pies Descalzos.” The multitalented singer-songwriter-instrumentalist took the American pop scene by storm when she made her U.S. language debut, “Laundry Service,” in 2001. The announcement comes a month after Bob Dylan sold his publishing rights of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group.