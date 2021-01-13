Spain: Snow adds to misery in Madrid slum area without power

MADRID (AP) — As record snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures enveloped much of normally temperate Spain, few residents suffered as severely as thousands of people who live in a mega-shantytown outside Madrid. Much of La Cañada Real Galiana had been without electricity for months before Storm Filomena arrived. Utility and city officials say that’s because, marijuana growers in the informal settlement diverted power supplies to indoor plantations that overwhelmed the grid. During brutal weather more suited to Siberia this week, more than half of the 7,500 residents in the “poblado,” or township, remained without power. Residents are pleading for the electricity to be restored. Says one, “We’re people, not animals.”