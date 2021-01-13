Spartans ready to strike again

(WBNG) -- Last fall, the Maine-Endwell bowling team learned it would be one of the few sports allowed to compete when the winter sports season began.

For senior Bailey Wood, this season means even more.

“Many sports like at my school don’t have a season at all,” she said. "I’m really looking forward to finishing out with my best season."

Due to COVID-19, the format of matches has changed.

Spectators are not allowed, and each team must stay in their own lanes. In addition, the Spartans will not experience the biggest competition of the season.

“We have no tournaments, no state qualifiers,” said Wood. “It’s very difficult because that’s what I looked forward to the most and we don’t have that this year.”

Some matches will be virtual this season.

“We bowl home and they bowl home at another house and then we just match the course,” said Spartans head coach Eric William.

Williams said they will be streaming the matches live for the bowlers families to watch.

“It gives parents and grandparents, the ones that are especially susceptible to this COVID, a way to watch these kids,” said Williams.

Even though this season won't be the same, Wood is looking forward to finishing her senior season strong.

“Even though I don’t have anything at the end to look forward to, I still like to interact with my team because they are some of my best friends," she said.