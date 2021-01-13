SUNY Broome to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome Community College will serve as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

In a news release, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said:

“As New York State and local officials continue to prepare to vaccinate more individuals, our SUNY campuses are making resources available—they know all too well the stakes are high and they are eagerly raising their hands to help. Broome Community College today is joining the effort, offering up the usage of their vast campus Ice Center to ensure the county and public health officials have ample space to smoothly start vaccinations for the community. I thank Broome Community College’s leadership and Broome County officials for their great teamwork in our fight against this virus.”

On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced people over the age of 65 and the immunocompromised will be able to sign up for a vaccine based on new Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

This would make 7 million people in the state eligible for a vaccine, Cuomo says, but there may not be enough vaccines to go around.