Survey finds global mistrust could weigh on vaccine rollout

By PAN PYLAS (AP) — Waning trust in governments and all types of media is threatening to limit the rollout of coronavirus vaccines around the world, particularly in the United States, according to a survey conducted by communications firm Edelman. In its annual assessment on trust in institutions, the firm found that misinformation is breeding mistrust that could make longer the path out from the pandemic. The firm found that hesitancy over the vaccine remains a major hurdle for the successful rollout of vaccines coming on stream. Across the 28 countries assessed, it found that as of November only 60% of respondents said they would take up their chance to take a vaccine within a year.