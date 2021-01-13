Tioga County holds first vaccination clinic

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Public Health held their first ever COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, marking the first time the county has been able to distribute the vaccine directly.

Fully booked since last week, the clinic was open only to 100 people in phase 1A, mostly healthcare workers and those in long term care facilities.

County health officials say it's an important step in a ten month fight against the pandemic, and gives hope to the idea that one day the county will be able to move past the crisis.

Public Information Officer Kylie Holochak says she is hopeful the health department will have more information on when they can hold their next clinic in the coming days.

"As soon as we find out how many vaccines will be awarded to us for this next clinic we will be sure to post information on those," she said. "Clinics will be first come, first serve so there is no waiting list which means people really need to keep a lookout on our website and our Facebook page."

The Health Department Wednesday reiterated that they are being inundated with phone calls with vaccine related questions, and ask everyone who is able to follow the vaccination process online through their website, Facebook page or local media outlets.