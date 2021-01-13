Tioga Opportunities offers Rent, Utilities assistance for Broome-Tioga residents

OWEGO (WBNG) -- With many still struggling financially due to the pandemic, Tioga Opportunities is hoping to provide families with a bit of relief.

Thanks to funding through the CARES Act, families in Broome and Tioga Counties may now be eligible to receive up to 500 dollars for both rent and utilities assistance.

To apply you must be a resident of Tioga or Broome County and currently live in the home for which help is being requested. Those who apply will be must show proof of income and need, with payments being made directly to landlords or service providers.

Director of Programming Christine Shaver says this is the latest in a series of initiatives the organization has undertaken to serve the public during the pandemic.

"The needs that our community have faced since the beginning of the pandemic have shifted over time which is exactly why funding like this is so important," she said.

The organization also offers a grab and go lunch geared toward older adults as well as a prescription and grocery delivery service.

For more information, click here.