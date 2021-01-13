Trump business backlash part of ‘cancel culture,’ son says

NEW YORK (AP) — Hits to President Donald Trump’s business empire since the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol are part of a liberal “cancel culture.” That’s according to son, Eric Trump, who said in an interview with The Associated Press that his father will leave the presidency with a powerful brand backed by millions of voters who will follow him “to the ends of the Earth.” The remarks come amid an extraordinary backlash against the Trump Organization that included the PGA canceling its golf tournament at the president’s New Jersey course and several banks saying they will no longer lend to him.