Watchdog: More than 80 dead in new massacre in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it has received information that over 80 civilians were killed early Tuesday in the latest massacre in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region. “These harrowing killings have to stop,” senior adviser Aaron Maasho says. The Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reports that the killings occurred in the region’s Metekel zone, Dibate county. It spoke to witnesses who said “women and children fell victim in great numbers.” Ethnic violence poses a major challenge to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as he tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.