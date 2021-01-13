WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for pandemic origins

WUHAN, China (AP) — A global team of researchers has arrived in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to investigate its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. The 10-member team sent to Wuhan by the World Health Organization was approved by President Xi Jinping’s government after months of diplomatic wrangling that prompted an unusual public complaint by the head of the WHO. Scientists suspect the virus that has killed 1.9 million people since late 2019 jumped to humans from bats or other animals. Beijing, stung by accusations it allowed the disease to spread, says the virus came from abroad, but foreign scientists say that is unlikely.