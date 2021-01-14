AP source: Phillies agree to $6M, 1-year deal with Bradley

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal is pending Bradley passing a physical. The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.