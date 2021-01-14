Candor EMS updates the public on financial woes

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The volunteer squad says funds are running out, and volunteerism continues to decline during the pandemic.

Due to this, the Candor Emergency Squad was unable to respond to 100 calls between January and September of last year. Now, they say if their financial situation continues to worsen, they could close their doors by the summertime.

"We've been able to cover our own expenses for 57 years now. A paid staff is a whole new ballgame, so we are seeking resources to come up with the funding we need to be able to support that," said Candor EMS Chairman of the Board Mark Brown.

The squad says if they were to have a contract with the Town of Candor and implement a paid team, they could reduce response times, lower the cost on the taxpayer, and provide community training.

Another financial issue Candor EMS faces lies within their billing system. After insurance covers part of the cost, it's up to the patient to pay the remaining balance to the squad. If the individual does not pay, Candor EMS will not send the bill to collections. If the bill is approximately $1,600, Candor EMS may see $400 to $700 dollars.

If you would like to support the Candor Emergency Squad, you can visit their GoFundMe page.