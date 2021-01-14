Charges: Ex-firefighter threw extinguisher at Capitol Police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers during the siege at the U.S. Capitol. Former Chester firefighter Robert Sanford surrendered Thursday on charges including assault of a police officer and unlawfully entering the Capitol. The charges against Sanford are not related to the widely publicized attack on an officer who was hit with a fire extinguisher and died. Sanford had an initial court appearance in Pennsylvania, with a judge ordering him held without bail. The case will be prosecuted in Washington. Sanford’s attorney says he didn’t go to Washington with the intent of rioting.