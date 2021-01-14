Coastal storm setting up this weekend

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind: SE 2-7 Low 24-30



Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy conditions remain this evening and tonight with quiet weather returning. Lows will be in the 20s to near 30. Friday is a day of change. Temperatures increase a bit, and most of the daytime looks dry. Chances of precipitation increase from evening onward.

This weekend a huge upper level low pressure meanders through the northeast and Great Lakes and will spawn a low pressure system near the coast. This will bring us a mixed bag of precipitation, including some rain, snow and possibly even some freezing rain Friday night and very early Saturday. We're monitoring this situation closely. How much snow and what could the impacts be? We'll let you know on 12 News at 5:30 and 6 this evening, then on 12 News at 10 and 11 later tonight!