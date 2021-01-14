Connecticut probing Amazon’s e-book deals with publishers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities are investigating whether Amazon’s e-book deals with certain publishers are anticompetitive and violate antitrust laws. State Attorney General William Tong released only a few details of the probe Thursday. He says state officials have previously taken action against Apple and e-book publishers to protect competition in the marketplace. Amazon declined to comment. The investigation is part of the widening scrutiny by state and federal government agencies of possible anticompetitive practices by giant tech companies. A congressional subcommittee says Amazon accounts for more than 80% of e-book sales in the U.S.