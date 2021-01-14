Dancing through the pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted so many different aspects of our lives, but for instructors and students alike dance is a much needed escape.

The routine for dancers at the Broome County Dance Center involves putting on your shoes, getting a good stretch, and now temperature checks. One of the number of changes made to make sure they are staying COVID-19 safe.

For a number of months their studios had to be empty, with students like Michaela and Victoria forced to trade the hardwood floors for their living rooms.

"It definitely hurt because here we're definitely a family and so not being able to see each other the days that we saw each other, it was like aww, I miss them," said Michaela who has danced for 11 years.

It wasn't only the lost time with friends, but lost opportunities.

"It was disappointing because we worked for so long and then you can't go to competition or have a recital and you're like, what do I do know," said Victoria who has danced for 9 years.

But with dancing feet filling the halls once again, co artistic directors Caroline Cunningham and Emily Hockey said it makes them extra grateful.

"Now that we're back the excitement in them is so amazing to see. they're so excited to be back in the studio, they're so excited to be here," said Hockey.

While COVID-19 regulations have required some extra creativity in their dance routines and additions of things like hand-washing breaks, they said it's worth it because of what dance means to them and their students.

"It's like therapy… it's fun, it's a hobby, it's therapeutic, you make friends, those friends become your family, and it's a great release for good or for bad," said Cunningham.

While they are hopeful for the chance to have a more normal looking recital in the summer, they are making plans so no matter what, they can provide some sort of performance opportunity for their dancers.

"We want to teach anyone who wants to dance and whatever capacity that is whether it's online or in-person we are always going to find a way to serve our community," said Hockey.