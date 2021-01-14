Search expands for victims of Indonesian plane crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An aerial search for victims and wreckage from a crashed Indonesian plane has expanded as divers continue combing the debris-littered seabed looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the lost Sriwijaya Air jet. The jet disappeared Saturday minutes after taking off from Jakarta with 62 people aboard. The other black box containing flight data was recovered Tuesday, and searchers have also recovered plane parts and human remains from the Java Sea. So far, six victims have been identified, including a flight attendant who was buried Thursday.