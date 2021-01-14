FAA grapples with COVID cleanups in air traffic centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Flights were briefly delayed when an air traffic control center near Jacksonville had to close for several hours for extensive cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Wednesday afternoon’s closure was the second time this year that the Federal Aviation Administration’s flight-control center in Hilliard has closed for cleaning due to the coronavirus. Agency data shows a dozen of the center’s employees have tested positive since the summer. Overall, FAA data show hundreds of air traffic control workers have been infected since the pandemic began. Jacksonville International Airport tweeted Wednesday that passengers should check with their airlines regarding delayed flights.