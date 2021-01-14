Florida rebuilds D-line by adding transfers Newkirk, Shelton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is rebuilding its defensive line with help from the transfer portal. The Gators officially welcomed former Auburn defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk to the program Thursday. His addition comes a little more than a week after Florida landed Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton. The duo should help replace two-year starters Kyree Campbell and Tedarrell Slaton. Campbell and Slaton were seniors who opted to move on to the NFL.