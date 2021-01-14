Fourth UN peacekeeper dies following attack in northern Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says a fourth U.N. peacekeeper from Ivory Coast has died from injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device and an attack by unidentified gunmen in northern Mali’s Timbuktu region. In Wednesday’s incident, the U.N. initially reported that three Ivorian peacekeepers died and six were injured. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that the fourth Ivorian peacekeeper died overnight in Mali’s capital, Bamako. Dujarric says five peacekeepers were injured in the attack and three of them are being evacuated to Senegal’s capital, Dakar, for further medical treatment.