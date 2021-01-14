Giles Jr. leads Saint Francis (Pa.) past Bryant 89-82

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ronell Giles Jr. scored a career-high 21 points as Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Bryant 89-82, its first Northeast Conference win of the season. Maxwell Land had 17 points for the Red Flash, who broke a six-game losing streak. Myles Thompson added 17 points and nine rebounds. Marlon Hargis had 14 points and seven rebounds. Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 10 assists plus 11 points and seven rebounds. Michael Green III had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, whose six-game win streak ended with the loss.