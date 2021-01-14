Gov. Cuomo pushes for economic recovery in State of the State

ALBANY (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) is pushing for revitalization as New York looks to rebound from the pandemic that has crippled the economy.

On his fourth and final day of the State of the State addresses from Albany, the governor announced several projects across the state, including one in Broome County.

Cuomo intends for the Binghamton University Decker School of Nursing in Johnson City to be completed this year.

He says development is the answer to a year that put Americans under tremendous stress. "Across the state we're now building bigger and better and laying the foundation for our future. Not even COVID stopped us. Even as we battled the pandemic, we used the period of reduced traffic to accelerate projects through the state," Cuomo said.