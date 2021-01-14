Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Raffl, James van Riemsdyk, Nolan Patrick and Joel Farabee all scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first game of the NHL season. Oskar Lindblom and Kevin Hayes scored 20 seconds apart in the third period for the Flyers. Mark Jankowski and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins and Flyers play again Friday in Philly as part of a packed, 56-game schedule necessitated by the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be penalized after the NFL looked into the way the team handled its quarterback decisions in the final regular-season game against Washington, according to two people familiar with the decision. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to reveal the conversations. Coach Doug Pederson removed Jalen Hurts for third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss. The Eagles trailed by a field goal at the time. Sudfeld hadn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2018. He was picked on his second attempt and lost a fumble. Washington secured the NFC East title with the win and the Giants were eliminated. The loss gave Philadelphia the sixth pick in the draft instead of the ninth.

UNDATED (AP) — College basketball coaches have dropped the traditional game day attire of coats, ties and dress slacks in favor of polos, quarter-zips and warmup pants. The trend started over the summer with NBA coaches who went casual during the pandemic. Men’s and women’s coaches say they’re more comfortable. The personal tailor for Villanova’s Jay Wright says he doesn’t like the change. Gabriele D’Annunzio says coaches need to look the part. But many coaches say they will never go back to suits.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Greene had 18 points as George Mason rolled past La Salle 75-42. Josh Oduro added 17 points for for George Mason (6-5, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Miller added 10 points and eight rebounds. Christian Ray had seven points and eight rebounds for La Salle (5-7, 2-3), which scored a season-low 19 points in the second half.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson registered 19 points as Dayton beat Duquesne 72-63. Jalen Crutcher had 18 points for Dayton (7-3, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Weaver had six assists. Marcus Weathers had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Dukes (3-4, 2-3). Toby Okani added eight rebounds.