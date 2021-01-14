HHS leaders: No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Top officials overseeing child welfare at the Department of Health and Human Services say they’ve seen no solid evidence to bear out warnings that serious forms of child abuse would surge during the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March, many child-welfare experts warned of a likely surge of abuse perpetrated by harried parents and other caretakers. At the time, many schools were closed and many children locked down in households buffeted by job losses. Two senior HHS officials said many parents indeed have faced pandemic-related stresses, but questioned whether that fueled abuse. One of the officials said it’s wrong to assume there would be more abuse because parents have to spend more time with their kids.