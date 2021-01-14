Jill Biden to name director for military families program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is taking a step toward fulfilling a promise to revive a support program for military families that she once led with former first lady Michelle Obama. The incoming first lady on Thursday was naming an executive director to lead the Joining Forces program. Jill Biden planned to make the announcement during an online listening session with organizations that support military families. Mrs. Obama and Jill Biden, as the wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, launched Joining Forces in 2011. Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.