Lawmaker wants Dolly Parton statue at Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A statue of country music icon Dolly Parton could be added to the Capitol grounds in Nashville if one state lawmaker gets his way. Rep. John Mark Windle’s bill would honor Parton for all she’s contributed to Tennessee. The state capitol commission would develop a plan for a statue to be paid for with private donations, and Windle said it should face toward the Ryman Auditorium, where she sometimes performs. He says Dolly “loves everyone, and everyone loves her.” Parton has used her fame and money recently to advocate for racial justice, help fund a coronavirus vaccine and improve child literacy.