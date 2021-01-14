Men who came armed to Philly vote count remain free on bail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has denied a request to revoke bail for two Virginia men who traveled to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted and were arrested originally on weapons charges, despite prosecutors’ objections that they attended a rally last week that turned into a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol building. A judge Thursday ordered the two men, 42-year-old Joshua Macias and 61-year-old Antonio LaMotta, to stand trial on elections fraud-related charges. LaMotta also still faces weapons charges for carrying an unlicensed firearm as he walked toward the Convention Center on Nov. 5.