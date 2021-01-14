Merkel’s party chooses new leader ahead of German election

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party is choosing a new leader this weekend. Saturday’s decision will help shape German voters’ choice of a successor to Merkel at the helm of the European Union’s biggest economy after her 16-year reign. Merkel stepped down as leader of the Christian Democratic Union in 2018 and said she wouldn’t seek a fifth term as chancellor. Her successor announced her resignation last February after failing to impose her authority on the party — setting off a new race for the job and potentially the chance to run for chancellor in Germany’s Sept. 26 election. There are three main candidates: conservative-leaning Friedrich Merz, more liberal state governor Armin Laschet and prominent lawmaker Norbert Roettgen.