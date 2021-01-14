Milton sparks 76ers past undermanned Heat 125-108

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat. The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic against sat out for the Heat. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points, and Gabe Vincent had 21.