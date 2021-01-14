New Mexico wildlife officer charged in decapitated cat case

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have arrested an off-duty wildlife officer on suspicion of decapitating a 9-week-old gray kitten at his home in Bloomfield. The Farmington Daily Times reported that Jicarilla Apache Game & Fish employee Joseph Weaver was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of extreme cruelty to animals. Bloomfield police said in a statement that officers responded to a home Sunday for a welfare check when they found Weaver’s family distraught about the kitten. Police say Weaver’s wife told officers that she saw him standing with a pocketknife in his hand and the kitten floating in the bathroom sink. Weaver’s attorney declined to comment on the case.