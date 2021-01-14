NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York's attorney general sued the New York Police Department on Thursday, alleging the rough treatment of racial injustice protesters last spring was part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, supervision and discipline.

Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit includes dozens of examples of alleged misconduct during the spring demonstrations, including the use of pepper spray and batons on protesters, trapping people with a technique called kettling and arresting medics and legal observers.

She is seeking reforms including a monitor to oversee the NYPD's tactics at future protests. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he met with James Wednesday, that they agreed reforms are needed but didn't think a lawsuit was the best way to achieve them.