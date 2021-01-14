NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued the New York Police Department on Thursday, alleging the rough treatment of protesters last spring in the wake of George Floyd’s killing was part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, supervision and discipline. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit includes dozens of examples of alleged misconduct during the spring demonstrations, including the use of pepper spray and batons on protesters, trapping demonstrators with a technique called kettling and arresting medics and legal observers. She is seeking reforms including the appointment of a monitor to oversee the NYPD’s policing tactics at future protests. The NYPD did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.