Oxygen shortage in Amazon city forces mass patient transfer

SAO PAULO (AP) — The government of Brazil’s Amazonas state has decided to fly 235 COVID-19 patients out of the state as the health system in the city of Manaus collapses amid a dwindling supply of oxygen tanks. Manaus authorities recently sounded the alarm, calling on the federal government to help reinforce its dwindling stock of the gas needed to keep COVID-19 patients breathing. In its first peak, Manaus consumed a maximum 30,000 cubic meters (about 1 million cubic feet) of oxygen per day, and now the need has more than doubled. Amazonas Gov. Wilson Lima decreed new new restrictions on activity Thursday despite protests against such measures.