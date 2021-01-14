Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to combined $1.39B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — With the widest reach of any lotteries in the U.S., Powerball and Mega Millions are designed to produce eyepopping jackpots that generate huge sales. It’s safe to say it’s working, as their combined jackpots reached an estimated $1.39 billion on Thursday. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, when an estimated $750 million prize will be up for grabs. The drawing for an estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night. If you’re wondering whether to risk $2 on a ticket, do so only if you expect to lose. The odds are 1 in 292.2 million to win Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million to win Mega Millions.