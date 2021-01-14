Quake sets off landslides, kills at least 3 in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness. At least three people died and 24 were injured, but Indonesian officials were still collecting information from devastated areas. A video released by the national disaster agency showed a girl trapped in the wreckage of a house crying out for help. Rescuers said they would need an excavator to free her and others. The video also showed a severed bridge and damaged and even flattened houses. The magnitude 6.2 quake also caused landslides in at least three locations and blocked a main road.