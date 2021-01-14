Search continues for Oregon woman swept away in mudslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. Authorities have found part of the SUV that 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore was driving when she was swept away Wednesday. But they have not located her. Moore, a registered nurse, was caught up in a landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that was triggered by heavy rain and high winds that pounded the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cliffs around the search area remain unstable.