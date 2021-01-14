Study: minorities should be designated vulnerable to COVID

LONDON (AP) — Researchers writing in a British medical journal are recommending that ethnic minorities should be considered “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19, a distinction that could give groups hard hit by the pandemic earlier access to potentially life-saving vaccines. This suggestion is one of six made by the authors of an analysis published Friday in The BMJ. They say “systemic racism” is the fundamental cause of higher coronavirus mortality among ethnic minority communities. People from these communities were twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than the white majority population during the first wave of the pandemic, according to researchers from St. George’s, University of London, Harvard University, the University of Manchester and Imperial College London.