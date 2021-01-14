SUNY Broome excited to help community via vaccination site

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Thanks to its location, amount of parking, and relationship with Broome County, SUNY Broome told 12 News Thursday it is the perfect vaccination site.

Officials expect the site, which will be held at the campus Ice Center, to open Wednesday, January 20 at noon, but this could vary. All of the vaccinations will be by appointment only.

SUNY Broome's Interim Chief of Public Safety Nick Brey said the school has a longstanding partnership with the county, allowing this collaboration to work. County employees will be the ones administering the vaccines.

Brey said the community college is more than happy to play a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"The COVID numbers, I think everybody knows at this point, are way up, so anything we can do to stop the spread, slow the spread, get the vaccine out there, anything we can do on our part we want to do it," he said Thursday. "We're anxious to do it, we want to help."

Currently, vaccination groups 1A & 1B, which include first responders, long-term care facility employees, residents 65+, etc. are eligible to receive the vaccine in New York.

