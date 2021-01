THURSDAY: Cloudy, snow showers. Precipitation changes to and ends as rain showers early in the afternoon. 0-1” snow, 0-.05” rain 30% High 38 (34-40) Wind SW 3-8 mph

An upper level trough will give us snow today. With a high near 40, the precipitation will end as rain showers early in the afternoon. Accumulations will be light. Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday night.