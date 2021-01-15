Skip to Content

Amazon city scrambles to provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients

1:15 pm National News from the Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Doctors in the Amazon rainforest’s biggest city are having to choose which COVID-19 patients can breathe amid dwindling oxygen stocks and an effort to airlift some of the infected to other states. Some hope for Manaus, an isolated city of 2 million people, landed in a Brazilian air force plane on Friday with 6,000 liters of oxygen that are being distributed to hospitals. But the crisis is so serious that it affects beyond COVID-19 patients. Sao Paulo state Gov. João Doria said that 60 prematurely born babies from Manaus will come to Brazil’s metropolis so they can get the oxygen they need. 

Associated Press

