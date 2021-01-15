Another recession looms for UK economy as lockdowns bite

LONDON (AP) — The British economy looks set to fall back into recession after official figures showed that it shrank by 2.6% month-on-month in November, when much of the country was in a second coronavirus lockdown. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the economy is now 8.5% smaller than its pre-pandemic peak. Because of the November fall, the economy is set to contract again in the fourth quarter. Even tougher restrictions were imposed on businesses in the new year, meaning the economy is expected to shrink also in the first quarter, putting it in a technical recession.