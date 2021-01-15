Another shot of mixed precipitation

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing in the evening. High 38 (36-40) Wind SE 10-20 mph

We'll have clouds Friday. A low tracking through the Great Lakes will give us rain showers by the evening. Steadier rain will develop and change to snow. The snow will continue into Saturday when it will taper to snow showers. Snow accumulations of 1-3” with 4” possible for most of us. Higher accumulations, 3-6” are possible over southeast Delaware and northern Sullivan Counties and the Catskills.

