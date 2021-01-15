AP Interview: Netanyahu challenger pledges change with Biden

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top challenger in upcoming elections is promising a tough line toward Iran and the Palestinians. Yet Gideon Saar says he’s confident he has the tools to avoid what appears to be a collision course with the incoming Biden administration. Saar is a former star in the ruling Likud party. He’s accused Netanyahu of turning the movement into a sycophantic tool for survival as the prime minister faces a corruption trial. Saar welcomed President Donald Trump’s affinity for Israel, but also acknowledged Netanyahu’s close ties with the divisive U.S. leader have undermined traditional bipartisan support for Israel.