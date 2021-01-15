Appeals court OKs convictions in college basketball scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York has upheld convictions against a sports marketer, an aspiring agent and a financial adviser in a college basketball scandal that spoiled the careers of several coaches. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said in its written decision Friday that the ends didn’t justify the means for defendants who maintained that what they did was the way it’s done in college basketball programs. The convictions grew from the 2017 arrests of 10 individuals in what authorities described as a conspiracy to pay bribes to ensure NBA-bound college basketball stars would pledge allegiance to certain agents and handlers. Authorities said other bribes ensured top players would go to certain schools.