Billionaire right-wing patron Adelson buried in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate who made prolific donations to right-wing politicians and causes in the United States and Israel, has been laid to rest in Jerusalem. Adelson was a key supporter of President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their hawkish approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He died this week at the age of 87. The chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands was worth an estimated $29.8 billion. Netanyahu was at the airport late Thursday for the arrival of his casket, which was draped with American and Israeli flags. Adelson was laid to rest at a private ceremony on Friday.